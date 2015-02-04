NEW YORK Feb 4 Bank of Montreal has
launched a new way for investors to buy physical gold, offering
greater security than private storage while going head to head
with the $60 billion exchange-traded fund industry.
The launch comes at a critical time for bullion, with
investors in recent weeks making a tentative return to the
market after a prolonged exodus as the oil rout and euro zone
instability reignite gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment.
The first of its kind in the United States, the Canadian
bank's new gold deposit receipt program (GOLDR) allows investors
to buy and sell shares that are backed by physical bullion
stored in Canada and which track the price of spot gold.
Each share represents one ounce of gold, which on Tuesday
was worth about $1,260. The bank said the program will issue
$500 million worth of shares to start with.
The program will be similar to gold ETFs, which were created
about ten years ago and have become a popular vehicle for retail
and institutional investors who do not want to take physical
delivery of bullion.
Unlike ETFs that trade at either a discount or premium to
the spot gold market, GOLDRs will track the spot price. BMO will
charge a one-time upfront fee of 2 percent and allows gold to be
delivered in amounts as small as 1 ounce, the bank said.
The product is aimed at four types of investor - private
ones that store their bullion in vaults, broker dealers,
investment advisors as well as existing users of ETFs.
"You will probably see new cash come into this product and I
will not be surprised at all to see interest that is currently
held with private storage facilities, enter this type of
buying," Simon Carling, managing director of Financial Products
Investor Solutions for BMO Capital Markets, said in an
interview.
Spot gold prices rose 8 percent in January, posting their
best month in two years even as the dollar remains strong and
the U.S. Federal Reserve reins in its years-long bond-buying
stimulus program.
Total holdings in gold ETFs have recovered
to around 46 million ounces, worth $58 billion based on
Tuesday's prices, up from near five-year lows of around 44.3
million ounces two weeks ago.
GOLDRs are SEC-registered securities issued by the Vaulted
Gold Bullion Trust and are Depository Trust Company eligible,
BMO said.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)