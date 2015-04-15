LONDON, April 15 Britain's markets regulator
said on Wednesday it has fined Bank of New York Mellon
126 million pounds ($185.30 million) for failing to comply with
custody rules.
BNY looks after assets on behalf of clients and the rules
ensure that the money is safe even if the bank goes bust.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the fine was
levied on Bank of New York Mellon's London branch, and on Bank
of New York Mellon International Limited.
"The firms' failure to comply with our rules including their
failure to adequately record, reconcile and protect safe custody
assets was particularly serious given the systemically important
nature of the firms and the fact that safeguarding assets is
core to their business," Georgina Philippou, acting director of
enforcement and market oversight at the FCA said.
($1 = 0.6800 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)