March 19 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has agreed to pay $714 million to resolve federal and state government cases and certain private litigation over alleged fraud in its foreign exchange practices, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlements include terminations of Bank of New York Mellon executives involved in the fraud, the statement said. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Alan Crosby)