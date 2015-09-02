BOSTON, Sept 2 BNY Mellon Corp's recent
high-profile computer glitch has highlighted how reliant the
bank is on a patchwork of in-house and third-party technology
platforms despite a pledge by Chief Executive Gerald Hassell to
simplify things.
The U.S. bank roiled about 5 percent of the U.S. fund
industry last month when one of the accounting systems it relies
on to generate prices for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds
collapsed. The problems lasted a week and affected about $404
billion in assets.
"There were a series of events (last week) that really call
into question confidence in pricing and execution," said Larry
Glazer, a managing partner at Mayflower Advisors, which oversees
$2 billion in assets in Boston.
Unlike rival State Street, which operates one global
platform to calculate fund prices, BNY Mellon has five different
systems, partly the result of acquisitions over the years and a
need to accommodate different kinds of funds.
The one that buckled last month, however, was an outside
system hosted by SunGard, a financial services software
provider.
BNY Mellon says it still does not know the root cause of the
problem with SunGard's InvestOne accounting system, which also
is used by the U.S. Treasury to track more than $5 trillion in
public debt. After a week of scrambling to fix the problem with
an upgrade to SunGard's InvestOne system, normal fund pricing
has resumed.
The bank says it is on track to get down to one custody
platform by early 2016, and reduce its five fund accounting
platforms to three. It declined to give a completion date.
BNY Mellon generally transfers new clients to a fund
accounting system run by its Eagle Investment Systems subsidiary
in suburban Boston. The SunGard system is generally used by
legacy BNY Mellon fund clients who have chosen not to convert
their assets to a platform hosted within the bank, according to
people familiar with the situation
THE PLUMBING
As the world's largest custody bank, BNY Mellon holds and
keeps track of nearly $30 trillion in assets. The bank, which is
paid recurring fees for activities such as calculating mutual
fund prices, relies heavily on technology to automate mundane
tasks and to reduce human error.
The bank's technology is a key part of the plumbing to the
world's capital markets, prompting CLSA banking analyst Mike
Mayo to describe the company's Hassell as "the master plumber."
Hassell, who declined to comment for this story, has
pointed to technology as key to helping the bank boost
profitability. Between 2012 and 2014, the bank says, annual
spending on technology infrastructure dropped 6 percent, despite
increasing demand for services on those platforms.
Marcato Capital Management, which owns 18.5 million BNY
Mellon shares, earlier this year delivered a scathing critique
of the bank, saying its five different fund accounting platforms
and fragmented technology are prime examples of excess costs.
Mayo estimates that BNY Mellon's annual budget for
technology tops $2 billion, or about 13 percent of annual total
revenue of about $16 billion. State Street is estimated by
analysts to have a comparable tech budget.
Part of BNY Mellon's inefficiency is reflected in the
company's lagging return on equity. In late 2011, Hassell
targeted a 10 percent return on equity (RoE), but the bank fell
short over the next three years. In the recent second quarter,
annualized RoE was 9.4 percent, below Hassell's target but an
improvement from 6.1 percent a year earlier.
FALLOUT
The financial fallout for BNY Mellon is still unclear.
If customers, already rattled by nearly unprecedented stock
market volatility, suffered losses on a trade because of the
pricing problems they could seek compensation from the bank.
There is also a risk of fines or penalties from regulators
if flaws are identified in BNY Mellon's internal controls or its
oversight of outside contractors such as SunGard.
BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine declined to comment on what
the bank may owe fund clients affected by the pricing
disruptions.
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and mSteve Orlofsky)