(Adds details on company, share performance)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Nov 13 Hedge fund Marcato Capital
Management has bought a 1.6 percent stake in the Bank of New
York Mellon, becoming the second prominent activist
investor in recent months to disclose a position in the world's
largest custody bank, according to a regulatory filing.
San Francisco-based Marcato's stake is valued at $688
million, making it the biggest position of the $3 billion firm,
according to the filing, which details holdings at the end of
the third quarter.
Marcato's announcement comes just months after activist
investor Nelson Peltz' Trian Partners said in June that it had
taken a position valued at $1.05 billion stake in the company
and wanted to talk to management about improving shareholder
value.
BNY Mellon's management has been criticized by analysts and
some investors for a lagging stock performance and rising
operating expenses.
Its shares have lagged the S&P 500 index over the
past five years, rising 44 percent against the benchmark's 87
percent rise. But this year, the bank's stock has gained 13
percent, besting the benchmark's 10 percent gain.
On Thursday, investors trimmed some intraday losses after
the news of Marcato's stake was released, leaving it off 1.26
percent at $39.24.
The company is streamlining operations and has sold off its
corporate headquarters. It is also exiting its derivative sales
and trading business and is selling corporate trust operations
in Japan and Mexico.
Analysts, however, were largely disappointed when management
laid out targets at last month's investor day, its first in
three years. Earlier this year, CLSA analyst Mike Mayo had also
urged the company to consider spinning off its asset management
division.
Marcato, run by former Pershing Square Capital Management
partner Richard McGuire, is also invested in Sotheby's where it
has been pushing management for changes.
A spokesman for Marcato was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)