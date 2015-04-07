BOSTON, April 7 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management on Tuesday said BNY Mellon Corp's employee base is "bloated" and disproportionately larger than its rivals.

Marcato, which owns about 1.6 percent of BNY Mellon's stock, previously has called for the ouster of Chief Executive Gerald Hassell, saying he has missed profit targets and has failed to streamline the bank's expense base.

BNY Mellon, the world's largest trust bank, was not immediately available for comment.

Marcato, a $3 billion fund led by Richard McGuire, said BNY Mellon rivals, including State Street Corp, Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc, have far fewer employees. BNY Mellon's latest headcount was 50,300, compared to State Street's nearly 30,000, Vanguard's 14,200 and about 12,200 at BlackRock, according Marcato's presentation and company filings.

In an earlier analysis released last month, Marcato estimated that BNY Mellon has 10,000 "excess" employees. That represents about 20 percent of the bank's workforce.

BNY Mellon's headcount has increased 3 percent from 48,700 at the end of 2011, according to its financial statements.

