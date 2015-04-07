(Adds details from presentation, BNYMellon comment)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, April 7 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management on Tuesday said BNY Mellon Corp's
employee base is "bloated" and disproportionately larger than
its rivals.
Marcato, which owns about 1.6 percent of BNY Mellon's stock,
previously has called for the ouster of Chief Executive Gerald
Hassell, saying he has missed profit targets and has failed to
streamline the bank's expense base.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest trust bank, declined to
comment.
Marcato, a $3 billion fund led by Richard McGuire, said BNY
Mellon rivals, including State Street Corp, Vanguard
Group and BlackRock Inc, have far fewer employees. BNY
Mellon's latest headcount was 50,300, compared with State
Street's nearly 30,000, Vanguard's 14,200 and about 12,200 at
BlackRock, according to Marcato's presentation and company
filings.
In an earlier analysis released last month, Marcato
estimated that BNY Mellon has 10,000 "excess" employees. That
represents about 20 percent of the bank's workforce.
BNY Mellon's headcount has increased 3 percent from 48,700
at the end of 2011, according to its financial statements.
Roughly one month ago, the bank defended its chief and the
progress he had made. A spokesman said, "Under Gerald Hassell's
leadership, BNY Mellon has continued to increase shareholder
value, reduce costs, improve margins and streamline the
organization, which our results clearly demonstrate."
But Marcato's presentation, which was posted on the website
www.abetterbankofnewyork.com, says that the bank's business is
less productive, that costs have gone up and that margins have
fallen. While the company's share price has nearly doubled
during Hassell's tenure, Marcato says the company benefited more
from improved market sentiment, which also helped its rivals,
than strong earnings growth.
In the presentation, the fund said Hassell, a company
veteran who was promoted to the top job when Bob Kelly abruptly
left in 2011, has largely kept earnings targets steady even as
he faces pressure from a handful of shareholders.
"Despite rhetoric about 'moving faster and with greater
sense of speed and urgency,' new targets imply business as
usual," the hedge fund said in its presentation.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tim McLaughlin; editing
by Andrew Hay)