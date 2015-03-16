March 16 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Arnon Goldstein as head of sales & relationship management, treasury services for Asia Pacific.

Goldstein succeeds Frederick DiCocco, who has been appointed head of market management within BNY Mellon's treasury services business.

Goldstein was earlier a member of BNY Mellon's global client management team.

Based in Singapore, he will join BNY Mellon's Asia Pacific Executive Committee.

Goldstein and DiCocco will report to Alan Verschoyle-King, executive vice-president and global head of sales & relationship management for treasury services business. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)