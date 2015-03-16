March 16 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
appointed Arnon Goldstein as head of sales & relationship
management, treasury services for Asia Pacific.
Goldstein succeeds Frederick DiCocco, who has been appointed
head of market management within BNY Mellon's treasury services
business.
Goldstein was earlier a member of BNY Mellon's global client
management team.
Based in Singapore, he will join BNY Mellon's Asia Pacific
Executive Committee.
Goldstein and DiCocco will report to Alan Verschoyle-King,
executive vice-president and global head of sales & relationship
management for treasury services business.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)