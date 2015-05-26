BRIEF-Beijing Etrol Technologies to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $5 million to $5.2 million
May 26 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, appointed Michael Goldberger wealth director in its Newport Beach office in California.
Before this, Goldberger was an inside wholesaler at BNY Mellon Investment Management in New York, responsible for selling the firm's Dreyfus family of mutual funds. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.