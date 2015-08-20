Aug 20 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, appointed Michael J. Maglio as senior director and team leader of ultra-high net worth clients for its wealth management unit in Pittsburgh.

He will report to Michael R. Foster who is a managing director, the company said.

Maglio joins from Pnc Wealth Management where he was a senior relationship manager. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)