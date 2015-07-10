July 10 Asset manager Insight Investment appointed John Rushen as head of institutional for EMEA, based in London.

Rushen joins the company in a newly created role, and will report to Philip Anker, global head of distribution.

He joins Insight, part of the Bank of New York Mellon , from Aon Hewitt where he served as head of EMEA investment services. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)