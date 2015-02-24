Feb 24 BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Ralph Studley to the newly created position of director of investment strategy.

Studley joins from Eaton Vance Investment Management, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, where he was an associate director of wealth strategies.

The new position is aimed helping integrate BNY Mellon's investment products in equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-sector investments.

Studley will lead a team responsible for delivering portfolio recommendations to help advisers on investments.

He will report to Kim Mustin, head of North American distribution for BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Studley has also worked in institutional sales for Piper Jaffray Cos and had been a trader for SAMCO Capital Markets Inc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)