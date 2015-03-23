(Corrects to drop reference to investment services unit in

March 19 The wealth management unit of Bank of
New York Mellon Corp appointed Donald Wright as senior
wealth director in its Washington office.
Wright, who reports to regional president Susan Traver,
previously served as a regional vice president with Fisher
Investments where he worked on developing a high net worth
client program.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which has $190 billion in
private client assets, as of Dec. 31, provides investment
management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private
banking services.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover)