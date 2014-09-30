BRIEF-Albemarle CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 mln
* CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation $8.4 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2nvMLLB Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Bank of New York Mellon Corp will exit the derivatives sales and trading business that operates as part of the company's global markets group.
"Global Markets will offer a modified version of its cash rates offering to support BNY Mellon's investment services clients," company spokesman Ron Summer said in an email.
The decision affects about 50 people, almost all in New York, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Employees were told in a meeting earlier this month to expect changes so that BNY Mellon could focus on its core business of custody and collateral services, said the person.
About 20 positions will be cut this year, another person briefed on the plans told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1sMboAB) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III to lead the U.S. Justice Department's civil division, a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.