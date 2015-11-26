HONG KONG Nov 26 Bank of Qingdao Co Ltd, a Chinese city commercial lender backed by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Rothschild, saw its Hong Kong initial public offering raise $606 million after pricing it at the bottom of its marketing range, IFR reported on Thursday.

The IPO was priced at HK$4.75 per share, after being marketed in an indicative range of the HK$4.75 to HK$5.21, Thomson Reuters publication IFR added, citing sources close to the deal.

Bank of Qingdao, the largest city commercial lender in China's northern province of Shandong, sold 900 million new shares, while a group of 18 shareholders of the bank sold 90 million existing shares, according to the IPO prospectus.

The lender didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO pricing.

