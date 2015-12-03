HONG KONG Dec 3 Shares in Bank of Qingdao Co Ltd were set to open unchanged from their listing price on Thursday, after the Chinese lender backed by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Rothschild raised $606 million in an initial public offering.

The stock was indicated to open at HK$4.75, in line with the IPO price which was at the bottom of a HK$4.75 to HK$5.21 marketing range. The benchmark Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.7 percent.

Bank of Qingdao, the largest city commercial lender in China's northern province of Shandong, sold 900 million new shares, while a group of 18 shareholders of the bank sold 90 million existing shares, according to the IPO prospectus. (Reporting By Elzio Barreto, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)