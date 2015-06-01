DUBAI, June 1 Bank of Sharjah may
complete a debut bond issue on Monday after issuing initial
price thoughts for a five-year issue of benchmark size,
according to a document from arrangers.
The Abu Dhabi-listed lender, which concluded meetings with
fixed income investors last week, currently aims to sell the
bond in the area of 185 basis points over midswaps, the document
said.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards
of $500 million.
Rated BBB-plus by Fitch, Bank of Sharjah chose JP Morgan and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi as joint coordinators for the
transaction, with those two lenders and Commerzbank, Emirates
NBD Capital and First Gulf Bank acting as bookrunners.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)