DUBAI May 19 Bank of Sharjah may issue a debut U.S. dollar-denominated bond and could announce plans to market the deal to fixed-income investors as soon as this week, two sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates bank could raise at least $500 million from the bond, depending on investor appetite and the interest rate the company would have to pay, two of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.

The firm is likely to issue bonds with a five-year lifespan, the sources added.

The banks arranging the deal are Commerzbank, Emirates NBD, First Gulf Bank, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the sources said.

Bank of Sharjah didn't respond to an emailed request for comment. (Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)