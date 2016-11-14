DUBAI Nov 14 Bank of Sharjah is
considering issuing a $500 million conventional bond in 2017 for
general corporate purposes, banking sources have told Reuters.
The Abu Dhabi-listed lender gained shareholder approval
earlier this year to issue bonds worth up to $1.5 billion.
It issued its first international bond of $500 million in
2015.
The bank chose JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as
joint coordinators for the 2015 five-year transaction, with
those two lenders and Commerzbank, Emirates NBD Capital and
First Gulf Bank acting as bookrunners.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank
has asked banks to submit proposals to arrange a potential U.S.
dollar-denominated bond issue, Reuters reported on Monday.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold)