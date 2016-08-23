Aug 23 Bank of Singapore, a unit of
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, hired two senior
bankers from Credit Suisse to boost its Philippines
team.
The bank appointed Arthur Ooi as managing director and team
head, effective Aug. 1, and Brandon Ho as executive director and
senior relationship manager, effective July 12.
They will be based in Singapore.
Ooi has more than 19 years of experience in advising
ultra-high net worth clients and most recently was team head of
Credit Suisse Private Bank's Philippines business.
Ho has experience both in investment banking and wealth
management and most recently served as the team lead for the
Emerging Asia investment consulting business at Credit Suisse.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)