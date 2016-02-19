BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
MANILA Feb 19 Bank of the Philippine Islands , the Philippines' third-largest lender in terms of assets, said on Friday its net income rose slightly in 2015, driven by higher net interest income.
In a disclosure, BPI said 2015 net income rose 1.1 percent to 18.23 billion pesos ($382.6 million) from a year earlier as revenue increased 6.4 percent to 59.36 billion pesos. (bit.ly/1RbDUof) ($1 = 47.6450 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management