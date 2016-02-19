MANILA Feb 19 Bank of the Philippine Islands , the Philippines' third-largest lender in terms of assets, said on Friday its net income rose slightly in 2015, driven by higher net interest income.

In a disclosure, BPI said 2015 net income rose 1.1 percent to 18.23 billion pesos ($382.6 million) from a year earlier as revenue increased 6.4 percent to 59.36 billion pesos. (bit.ly/1RbDUof) ($1 = 47.6450 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)