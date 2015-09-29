BRIEF-Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
* Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
Sept 29 Bank of the West said it appointed Ed Kleist as senior private client adviser of the wealth management group, based in Denver.
He will focus on providing integrated wealth and investment management services to clients throughout the Rocky Mountain and Midwest areas.
Kleist has over 20 years of experience in wealth management, the bank said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - co and Nippon Shinyaku enter into license agreements for development and commercialization of Defitelio and Vyxeos in Japan