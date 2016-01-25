Jan 25 San Francisco-based Bank of the West appointed Eileen Dignen as head of cash management in its commercial banking group.

Dignen will lead the firm's efforts to strengthen the cash management offering business and work closely with its parent company BNP Paribas.

She joins from The Clearing House, where she was responsible for the firm's high-value cross-border payment system, and its check image business. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)