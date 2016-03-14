UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 14 City commercial lender Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd plans to raise up to $1.23 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people close to the deal.
The bank plans to sell 996 million shares in an indicative range of HK$7.37 to HK$9.58 each, putting the total deal at HK$9.54 billion ($1.23 billion), reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Bank of Tianjin secured $560 million in commitments from cornerstone investors, including $270 million from China State Shipbuilding Corp, IFR said.
Bank of Tianjin did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment on the IPO terms.
($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.