SYDNEY Oct 29 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ (BTMU) has launched its Islamic finance business
in Dubai, to focus on sharia-compliant loan syndications with
later plans to offer project financing, a bank official said.
Large Asian lenders from China to Japan are increasingly
interested in Islamic finance as a way to tap large pools of
liquidity in southeast Asia and the Gulf.
In July, BTMU received approval from the Dubai Financial
Services Authority to operate an Islamic window, which it plans
to use as a hub for the wider region, said Shichito Tobari,
BTMU's regional head for the Middle East.
Islamic windows allow conventional banks to conduct Islamic
finance by segregating assets from conventional interest-bearing
funds, an approach popularised by Western banks such as HSBC and
Standard Chartered.
BTMU will initially target commercial loans and trade
finance equivalent services, leveraging its existing client base
of government-related entities, Tobari said.
"Our intention is to extend finance on a case by case basis
and participate in syndications," said Tobari, adding that BTMU
could extend between $50 million to $200 million in financing as
part of those transactions.
A growing role in Islamic finance of Japanese lenders,
traditional heavyweights in project financing, coincides with an
industry push to facilitate large-scale infrastructure deals.
BTMU is the banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
which has $2.4 trillion in assets.
"The next step is to expand the product line to ijara and
istisna. The first half of 2016 is a target to deliver this."
Ijara is a common sharia-compliant sale and lease-back
contract, while istisna is a manufacturing contract in which a
price is paid for goods that are subsequently manufactured and
delivered at a later date.
In 2008, BTMU's Malaysia unit set up an in-house sharia
board and since then has completed sharia-compliant financing
deals in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.
In September last year, BTMU became the first Japanese
commercial bank to issue sukuk via its Malaysia unit.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)