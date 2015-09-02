Sept 2 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team to help corporates with financing and investment needs across Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.

BTMU, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, appointed Kumar as deputy general manager and head of event finance team for its Asian investment banking division.

He will lead the event finance team in identifying, originating and structuring event-driven financing opportunities.

Kumar had been at Royal Bank of Scotland (Hong Kong) since 2004 and most recently was head of clients for the Asia-Pacific region.

He has about 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking and has also worked at Barclays and Citigroup.

Kumar based in Singapore at BTMU and will report to Koichiro Oshima, general manager of Asian investment banking division. The appointment was effective Sept. 1. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)