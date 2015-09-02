PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 2 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team to help corporates with financing and investment needs across Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.
BTMU, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, appointed Kumar as deputy general manager and head of event finance team for its Asian investment banking division.
He will lead the event finance team in identifying, originating and structuring event-driven financing opportunities.
Kumar had been at Royal Bank of Scotland (Hong Kong) since 2004 and most recently was head of clients for the Asia-Pacific region.
He has about 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking and has also worked at Barclays and Citigroup.
Kumar based in Singapore at BTMU and will report to Koichiro Oshima, general manager of Asian investment banking division. The appointment was effective Sept. 1. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.