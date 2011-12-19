UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
Dec 20 Japan's top lender Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) will inject more capital into a Mexican unit by year-end as part of its drive to beef up operations in Central and South America, the Nikkei reported.
The Mexican unit's capital base will more than quadruple to $260 million from $60 million at present, the Japanese business newspaper said.
The new investment will raise the subsidiary's lending limit to $65 million, given that lending to a single borrower is capped in Mexico at a quarter of a lender's capital base, the Nikkei said.
BTMU, the core commercial bank in Japan's biggest banking group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, seeks to more than triple its loan balance in Mexico to about $5.7 billion by fiscal 2015, the daily said. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 8 A Washington lawyer from a major law firm was wearing a wig as a disguise when he was arrested last week trying to sell a copy of a secret lawsuit against a California technology security company for $310,000, according to a criminal complaint.
ANKARA, Feb 8 Turkey's central bank will stick with unorthodox measures to keep borrowing costs at five-year highs at least until inflation peaks this year, according to people familiar with its thinking, despite sharp criticism from investors.