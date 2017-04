HONG KONG, Aug 17 (IFR) - PT Bank Permata has mandated Standard Chartered as sole manager and bookrunner to set up meetings with fixed-income investors in Singapore and Hong Kong starting tomorrow.

The Tier 2 deal would be the first offshore Basel III bond from an Indonesian bank.

The bonds are expected to score a Ba3 rating from Moody's and will be denominated in US dollars and in a Reg S format. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)