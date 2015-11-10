CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's PT Bank Permata Tbk said on Tuesday it has experienced "significant" pressure on its portfolio in the third quarter of this year due to the weakness in the economy, and sees more downside in the remaining quarter.
The management of non-performing loans is the biggest challenge to Permata's profitability, it said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange.
British lender Standard Chartered PLC and local conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk each owned 45 percent of Permata as of end-June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Standard Chartered's top executives said last week that the bank plans to reposition its business in Indonesia, without giving more details. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid