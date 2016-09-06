WARSAW, Sept 6 Polish Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Tuesday that he would support the attempts of state-run companies to buy UniCredit's stake in Polish bank Pekao, calling it a "unique" opportunity.

Italy's largest bank by assets, UniCredit is mulling the sale of a number of assets, including its 40.1 percent stake in Pekao, as it seeks to bolster its balance sheet and limit the size of a capital increase many analysts see as inevitable.

Sources have said PZU, Poland's biggest insurer, is in talks with UniCredit over a possible deal but according to news reports the two sides are haggling over price.

"This is a decision to be taken by companies which are able to conducts such an acquisition, for example PZU or PKO BP. I am in favour of such actions. I think that we should increase our engagement in the banking sector," Jackiewicz told public broadcaster TVP Info.

"I think we are facing a unique opportunity to buy Pekao and I will support it". (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Jason Neely)