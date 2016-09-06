WARSAW, Sept 6 Polish Treasury Minister Dawid
Jackiewicz said on Tuesday that he would support the attempts of
state-run companies to buy UniCredit's stake in Polish
bank Pekao, calling it a "unique" opportunity.
Italy's largest bank by assets, UniCredit is mulling the
sale of a number of assets, including its 40.1 percent stake in
Pekao, as it seeks to bolster its balance sheet and limit the
size of a capital increase many analysts see as inevitable.
Sources have said PZU, Poland's biggest insurer, is
in talks with UniCredit over a possible deal but according to
news reports the two sides are haggling over price.
"This is a decision to be taken by companies which are able
to conducts such an acquisition, for example PZU or PKO BP. I am
in favour of such actions. I think that we should increase our
engagement in the banking sector," Jackiewicz told public
broadcaster TVP Info.
"I think we are facing a unique opportunity to buy Pekao and
I will support it".
