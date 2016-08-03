BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Q4 EPS $0.01
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
WARSAW Aug 3 Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations, helped by gains on Visa Europe shares sale.
Net profit of UniCredit's Polish arm rose to 690.5 million zlotys ($178.97 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 620 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.8582 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Jan 31 No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter, helped by promotions, and posted a smaller quarterly loss as it cut costs.
PARIS, Jan 31French hoteliers on Tuesday urged presidential candidates to focus on tourism, a sector which they said can create jobs and boost economic growth in the next five years.