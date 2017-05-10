WARSAW May 10 Poland's second-largest bank, state-run Bank Pekao, said on Wednesday that it posted a net profit of 350 million zlotys ($90.1 million) in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations of 329 million zlotys.

Net profit fell 39 percent from the same period a year earlier, mainly due to payments to a state-run bank guarantee fund that reached 178.4 million zlotys and a bank tax that cost 125.2 million zlotys.

Bank Pekao said loans to retail clients rose 9.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and those to corporate clients climbed 3.1 percent. The growth in credit was nearly completely financed by retail deposit growth of 10.7 percent. ($1 = 3.8844 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)