(Corrects Q3 net profit figure in lead to 704 mln zlotys from 2.02 billion)

WARSAW Nov 10 Poland's No.2 lender, Bank Pekao , expects its fourth-quarter net profit to be close to the third quarter's 704 million zlotys ($208 million), Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio said on Monday.

He added that he saw margin pressures ahead and expected interest margin in the last three months of the year to be below 3 percent. (1 US dollar = 3.3811 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)