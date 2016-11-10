WARSAW Nov 10 Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 15 percent fall in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as bank tax ate into its results.

Net profit at the Polish arm of UniCredit fell to 521 million zlotys ($131.36 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecasted a profit of 485 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.9663 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)