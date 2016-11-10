BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* The chief executive of Bank Pekao, a unit of Italy's Unicredit, said on Thursday the bank's net profit was likely to fall by single-digit percentage points this year.
* "We are on a good path ... to limiting the difference (between the net profit this year and last year) to a single-digit (decline in terms of percentage points)," Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio told a news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Marcin Goettig)
Jan 25 Your financial advisor probably won't choose what is best for you because if he did you would very likely fire him.
* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings per common share of $0.14 and $0.62, respectively