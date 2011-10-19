Taiwan stocks hit over 20-month high; techs jump
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
JAKARTA Oct 19 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the world's biggest micro lender, forecasts full year loan growth in 2012 may reach 20 percent, CEO Sofyan Basir told reporters on Wednesday.
He declined to give a figure for third quarter loan growth.
The bank booked a net profit of 6.8 trillion rupiah ($771.2 million) in the first half, up 58 percent from the same period last year.
Indonesia's central bank expects loan growth to ease slightly to 23 to 24 percent in 2012 as the global economic slowdown weighs on domestic growth, Deputy Governor Halim Alamsyah said on Tuesday.
($1 = 8,817.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirms Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on t