FRANKFURT Nov 2 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed that savings banks and
cooperative banks be made exempt from a European guarantee for
bank deposits, a German newspaper reported.
The proposal may help to win German approval for such a
system, which is highly controversial in the country because it
is seen as a scheme under which money to guarantee German
deposits could be used to rescue savers elsewhere.
"The cooperative banks and savings banks will not be touched
by the deposit guarantee," Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted
Juncker as saying at an event in Germany.
Juncker told the paper that it was "people who did not
follow the virtues of a social market enonomy" who caused the
financial crisis and cooperative banks and savings banks were
not to blame.
The commission intends to set up a European guarantee for
bank deposits based on a reinsurance system for national
schemes.
EU states are already obliged to protect bank deposits up to
100,000 euros, but with several credit institutions
underperforming there are concerns that this guarantee may not
be enough in some states.
The reinsurance system will guarantee national deposit
protection schemes and the Commission plans to set out details
in a legislative proposal before the end of the year.
The joint scheme would be the third and final pillar of the
European banking union project, which has resulted in the
setting up of a common supervisory body ]for banks and a shared
resolution mechanism for troubled credit institutions.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)