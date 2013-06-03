By Philip Wright
LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Russell
Schofield-Bezer as head of EMEA debt capital markets at HSBC,
replacing Roger Thomson who had been in the job for the last
seven years and who is taking on a new role as global business
manager, sales and origination, the bank said on Monday.
Schofield-Bezer's previous position was as head of EMEA
corporate treasury solutions, with a remit across DCM, risk
advisory, and corporate sales. He will continue to be
responsible for this group for the foreseeable future.
He joined HSBC in 2006 as European head of corporate
derivatives sales, having previously been head of Northern
European corporate derivative sales at JP Morgan. In his new
role, he will report to Bryan Pascoe, global head of DCM, and
Thibaut de Roux, head of EMEA global markets.
Thomson's newly created position within the bank covers all
of the bank's client-facing businesses across DCM and
institutional and corporate sales. Thomson will report to John
O'Sullivan, COO of global markets.
The regional COOs and business managers for sales and DCM
will report functionally to Thomson in addition to their
existing local reporting lines.