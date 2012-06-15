(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Plans to allow regulators to write
down - or bail-in - senior bank debt have re-enforced the
urgency of overhauling the legal documentation for all credit
default swaps if the instrument is to remain a valid hedging
product going forward.
On June 6, the European Commission released the final text
on bail-in as part of a package of legislation aimed at
bolstering bank recovery and resolution frameworks. Lawyers had
previously said bail-in debt could render CDS impotent when the
Commission tabled the proposals to boost the capital base of
failing institutions last year.
Derivatives lawyers continue to debate how the proposals
could affect CDS referencing bank senior debt. Some had
previously argued bail-in provisions in bond documentation could
prevent restructuring credit events from being triggered at all.
Edmund Parker, co-head of the derivatives and structured
products group at Mayer Brown, believes otherwise, pointing out
that a senior debt haircut would tick the box required for
triggering a credit event, but notes there are still serious
ramifications for CDS.
"If the claims of senior creditors are written down and debt
converted to equity, then I would say it would trigger CDS as
you would have a reduction (or postponement) in the amount of
interest or principal payable to bondholders," he said.
"The problem comes if they have written down all of the
bank's debt and turned it into equity. You wouldn't have any
obligation to value in the CDS auction."
Usually, dealers in a CDS auction will bid on a series of
bonds of the issuer in question to determine payouts for holders
of CDS. This is to ensure protection buyers are adequately
compensated for losses on equivalent bond positions.
The problem with bail-in measures is that there might not be
any bonds left to value in the auction, which would effectively
make the CDS protection worthless.
"If all the debt is exchanged for equity then CDS holders
might not get a pay out at all," added Parker.
Similar situations have arisen in the corporate world with
debt restructuring, although the industry has so far managed to
muddle through with off-the-cuff solutions up until now.
The debacle around the Greek restructuring served as a sharp
wake-up call for market participants, though, leading ISDA to
acknowledge there is a flaw in the standard CDS contract that
needs to be fixed.
In Greece, "old" government bonds were exchanged for a
package of "new" bonds, some EFSF paper and Greek GDP warrants.
The problem was that only the "new" bonds were deliverable into
the CDS auction rather than the entire package, raising the
prospect of protection holders not being adequately remunerated
for losses on Greek bond positions.
There was a happy ending for Greek CDS: despite 100bn being
shaved off the country's debt, the "new" bonds miraculously
traded at the same level of the "old" bonds and CDS payouts were
in line with market expectations.
But this outcome was down to pure luck, traders say, and
ISDA has been urged to overhaul the documentation to allow a
wider range of securities to be deliverable into CDS auctions to
ensure appropriate settlement prices.
"You should be able to deliver into the auction whatever the
bond has become, which a lot of the time is equity," said the
head of credit trading at a major European house. "In 2003 the
debate was around asset managers not being able to have equities
delivered, but by catering for that we're now in a situation
where CDS may not trigger when there is a default."
WIDER OVERHAUL
ISDA confirmed the issues raised by bail-in debt and the
Greek restructuring form part of the to-do list in the project
of fixing CDS documentation.
The current CDS definitions date back to 2003, and
participants point out a lot has changed in the meantime,
including increased standardisation in the market, CDS auctions,
central clearing, and sovereign CDS volumes soaring. Various
niggles have been exposed along the way in what is still a
relatively immature financial instrument.
"We went to ISDA two years ago saying the CDS definitions
didn't work and we needed a big overhaul. It was frustrating
because the US dealers weren't interested in engaging," said the
head of credit trading. "The Greece event has helped the ISDA
credit steering committee to get buy-in from other dealers to
overhaul the definitions."
The issue around deliverable obligations is top of many
people's lists, not least because of the prospect of another
sovereign restructuring in the eurozone in the future that may
result in a messier outcome than Greece. Parker said the market
may also wish to look at instances where governments try to
avoid CDS triggers - another potential issue raised by Greece.
Elsewhere, the credit trading head points to complaints
around CDS referencing senior debt triggering when there is a
credit event in a bank's subordinated debt - an issue
highlighted by the Irish banks.
ISDA has also admitted it will seek to address problems with
so-called "look-back clauses", which have prevented Greek CDS
trading of late. Any changes could take time to get signed off,
though.
"It's at least a one-year project. Most people are on the
same page, but it's a huge project and there can be
disagreement. It doesn't help that a lot of the dealers involved
have net sold CDS protection," said the credit trading head.
"Ultimately, though, these changes are needed to protect the
buyer of CDS to persuade them it is a useful product."
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall)