* Banks enter non-binding agreement on planned merger
* Would create second-largest Omani bank by market
capitalisation
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, July 1 Oman's Bank Sohar and
Bank Dhofar have entered into a non-binding agreement
on a proposed merger, the duo said, in the latest move towards
consoldiation in the country's bloated banking sector.
The two lenders agreed to proceed with due diligence,
subject to receiving regulatory approvals, they said in separate
statements.
The merger would create the country's second-largest bank
with a market capitalisation of $1.81 billion and assets of
$13.69 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows.
"The banking sector in Oman is competitive and this will
mean the merged bank can increase its loan portfolio and capital
to become a bigger player," said Sameer Kattiparambil, associate
vice president at EFG-Hermes in Oman.
Oman's financial regulator has sought to control the number
of lenders, which currently stand at about 18 banks for a
population of only 4 million. However, deals in the sector have
so far proved elusive.
However, Oman's United Finance said on Tuesday
that its board was considering a non-binding takeover offer from
Al Omaniya Financial Services.
That followed an announcement by the central bank that it
had approved the proposed merger of Oman International
Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman
National Investment Corporation Holding.
Talk of a potential merger between Bank Sohar and Bank
Dhofar, Oman's third-largest lender by market capitalisation,
date back to 2013, when Bank Sohar said it would consider a
proposal from its larger peer to combine operations.
