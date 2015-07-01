DUBAI, July 1 Oman's Bank Sohar and
Bank Dhofar have entered into a non-binding agreement
on a proposed merger, the two lenders said on Wednesday.
The banks agreed to proceed with due diligence, subject to
receiving regulatory approvals, they said in separate
statements.
Talks about a potential merger between the banks date back to
2013, when Bank Sohar said it would consider a proposal from
larger peer Bank Dhofar to combine operations.
Separately, Oman's United Finance said on Tuesday
that its board was considering a non-binding takeover offer from
Al Omaniya Financial Services.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)