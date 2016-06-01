DUBAI, June 1 The acting chief executive of Oman's Bank Sohar has resigned for personal reasons, the lender said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Rashad Ali al-Musafir will serve his notice period and the board will move to appoint a replacement before the end of that time, the statement added.

Musafir has been serving as acting CEO since October 2014, according to bourse records.

Bank Sohar has been in talks with larger rival Bank Dhofar over a potential merger since 2013. In April Bank Dhofar said it had completed due diligence and communicated terms of a deal to Bank Sohar. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)