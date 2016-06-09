DUBAI, June 9 Oman's Bank Sohar has named Sasi Kumar as acting chief executive, the Omani lender said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

Kumar, currently group general manager, business, according to the bank's website, will assume the role effective June 29.

The appointment comes after the bank's previous acting chief executive, Rashad Ali al-Musafir, resigned for personal reasons on May 31, although he would serve a notice period.

Bank Sohar has been in talks with larger rival Bank Dhofar over a potential merger since 2013. On Wednesday, the duo said they had agreed on the share swap ratio for the tie-up. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)