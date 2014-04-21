DUBAI, April 21 Oman's Bank Sohar, in talks to merge with larger rival Bank Dhofar, reported on Monday a 31 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for the first quarter of this year to 7.96 million rials ($20.7 million).

Net loans and advances climbed 17 percent to 1.31 billion rials, while customers' deposits increased 8 percent to 1.41 billion rials. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)