BRIEF-IDBI Bank to consider preferential issue of capital to India govt
* Says to consider preferential issue of capital to India government Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nMmEMu) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 21 Oman's Bank Sohar, in talks to merge with larger rival Bank Dhofar, reported on Monday a 31 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for the first quarter of this year to 7.96 million rials ($20.7 million).
Net loans and advances climbed 17 percent to 1.31 billion rials, while customers' deposits increased 8 percent to 1.41 billion rials. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.