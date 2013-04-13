By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, April 13 State Street Corp said
on Saturday the top executive of its electronic foreign exchange
trading business has left the company in a leadership shake-up.
The departure of Clifford Lewis raises questions about the
direction of Boston-based State Street's high-frequency trading
platform for forex called Currenex. Lewis was chief executive
and chairman of Currenex when State Street agreed in 2007 to buy
the company for nearly $600 million in cash.
"Because we have combined teams and solutions that
previously resided within other business units, we've had to
make tough decisions about leadership, and Cliff Lewis left as a
result of those decisions," said State Street spokeswoman
Carolyn Cichon. "We are very grateful for the contributions he
has made and strong management team that he leaves behind."
On Friday, State Street said Jeff Conway would oversee a
global exchange group that included electronic FX trading, data
analytics and derivatives clearing.
Lewis was not mentioned in the reorganization announcement.
He did not return messages seeking comment.
Lewis was an executive vice president at State Street and
head of the e-Exchange business, which includes Currenex,
FXConnect and a range of other trading platforms. The e-Exchange
FX businesses averaged over $150 billion in daily volume in
2012, making them one of the largest FX trading platforms in the
world. Lewis also managed State Street's derivatives and bond
clearing businesses.
Last year, though, State Street's revenue from electronic
forex trading fell 16 percent to $210 million from $249 million
in 2011, according to company financial statements. The company
blamed declines in currency volatility and pricing. Total FX
trading revenue at State Street fell 25 percent in 2012.
Part of the drop was related to a shift away from
non-negotiated FX trades by State Street customers, such as
state-run pension funds. On those trades, it has been alleged
that State Street had been overcharging customers, an accusation
the company has steadfastly denied.
Lewis' operations did not include non-negotiated trades.
Instead, Currenex, for example, focused on sophisticated
algorithmic trading, which uses computers to place orders that
sometimes are executed within milliseconds.
These high-frequency FX trades are a big area for potential
growth at banks. Computer-run algorithms allow hedge funds, for
example, to unload large amounts of currencies without tipping
their hand. They can also read and interpret news and economic
data releases, generating trading orders before the rest of the
forex market is fully aware of what is happening.