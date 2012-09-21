* Industry trading revenue fell 73 pct in second quarter
Sept 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co's
multibillion-dollar loss on a bloated derivatives portfolio led
the way to a 73 percent decline in U.S. banking industry trading
revenue, according to a new government report.
Trading revenue fell to $2 billion in the second quarter
from $7.4 billion a year earlier, the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency said on Friday.
"It was clearly the highly publicized losses at JPMorgan
Chase that caused the sharp drop in trading revenues," Martin
Pfinsgraff, deputy comptroller for credit and market risk, said
in a statement from the OCC. Less demand from clients for trades
was also a factor, he said.
Compared with the first quarter, trading revenue fell almost
as much, by 69 percent, from $6.4 billion.
So far, JPMorgan has pegged its total loss on the trades at
$5.8 billion, using public-company accounting standards and
assigning part of the loss to the first quarter.
A London-based trader involved in the trades was known in
the credit derivatives market as the "London whale" for the
large size of the positions he took.
The OCC's tally of industry results put JPMorgan's
second-quarter loss on the trades at $3.7 billion, which the
regulator said had caused the bank to report an aggregate $420
million trading loss for the quarter. Accounting for bank
regulations is different in some ways from that used in
companies' reports to shareholders.
The OCC report echoes similar data reported on Aug. 28 by
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has said as
recently as Sept. 11 that the company has largely contained the
problem with the portfolio.