* Southern Bank and Trust to purchase most assets

* Bank of the Commonwealth had assets of $985 million

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. regulators closed Bank of the Commonwealth, of Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday, bringing the total number of closures this year to 72.

Southern Bank and Trust Co, of Mount Olive, North Carolina, a subsidiary of Southern BancShares (SBNC.PK), agreed to purchase Bank of the Commonwealth. Its 21 branches will reopen on Saturday as part of Southern Bank and Trust.

This year's bank failures illustrate the problems facing small community banks, many of which have been hit hard by the sluggish economy and their exposure to the troubled commercial real estate market.

Bank of the Commonwealth had assets of $985.1 million. Southern Bank and Trust agreed to purchase $924.3 million of them. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will retain the rest for disposition later.

Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have had less than $1 billion of assets.

The overall outlook for the industry has been improving in recent quarters.

The industry earned $28.8 billion in the second quarter, a $7.9 billion increase from a year before, the FDIC said on Aug. 23. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)