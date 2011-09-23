* Southern Bank and Trust to purchase most assets
* Bank of the Commonwealth had assets of $985 million
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. regulators closed Bank
of the Commonwealth, of Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday, bringing
the total number of closures this year to 72.
Southern Bank and Trust Co, of Mount Olive, North Carolina,
a subsidiary of Southern BancShares (SBNC.PK), agreed to
purchase Bank of the Commonwealth. Its 21 branches will reopen
on Saturday as part of Southern Bank and Trust.
This year's bank failures illustrate the problems facing
small community banks, many of which have been hit hard by the
sluggish economy and their exposure to the troubled commercial
real estate market.
Bank of the Commonwealth had assets of $985.1 million.
Southern Bank and Trust agreed to purchase $924.3 million of
them. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp will retain the rest
for disposition later.
Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have
had less than $1 billion of assets.
The overall outlook for the industry has been improving in
recent quarters.
The industry earned $28.8 billion in the second quarter, a
$7.9 billion increase from a year before, the FDIC said on Aug.
23.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)