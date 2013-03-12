SHANGHAI, March 12 China's banking regulator has
launched a nationwide probe of banks' wealth management
products, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday,
citing unidentified sources.
The inspection by the China Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC) is focused on those products that channel depositors'
money into a pool of assets, rather than a single account,
according to the newspaper. Such products are not transparent
and could create room for illegal operations, it said.
CBRC is urging banks to stop selling wealth management
products that don't conform to rules by the end of April, the
newspaper said.
China has strengthened supervision of its fast-growing
wealth management sector since late last year, when one wealth
product sold through Hua Xia Bank failed to pay its
annualized return.
