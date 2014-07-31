Capital Bank Financial explores sale - Bloomberg
March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://bloom.bg/2msqwC5)
WARSAW, July 31 Bank Zachodni WBK, Poland's No.3 lender and local Banco Santander unit, sees 2 billion zlotys ($644 million) as a possible net profit level this year, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
BZ WBK closed 2014 with a net profit of 1.86 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1065 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)
March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://bloom.bg/2msqwC5)
* Noventis secures $4m in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Rbc Target 2017 Corporate Bond Index Etf: