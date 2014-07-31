WARSAW, July 31 Bank Zachodni WBK, Poland's No.3 lender and local Banco Santander unit, sees 2 billion zlotys ($644 million) as a possible net profit level this year, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

BZ WBK closed 2014 with a net profit of 1.86 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1065 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)