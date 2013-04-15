DUBAI, April 15 Bank Aljazira : * Saudi's Bank Aljazira says gets approval to sell shares in

insurance unit Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co * Says unit to offer 10.5 million shares at 10 riyals per share in IPO; Bank

Aljazira to own 30 percent in new firm * Says new firm to have capital of 350 mln riyals